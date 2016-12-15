Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In January

Can you believe 2016 is nearly over? It has been a total doozy. But somehow we made it, y'all.
Unfortunately, we already have some bad news. Some of our absolute favorites are being yanked off of Netflix. Come New Year's Day, we'll be bidding adieu to Bring It On, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Superstar, and even Dazed and Confused. I'm not crying — you're crying.
So it is with a heavy heart that we share with you the list of movies and television shows that are being left behind next month. You'll want to find some time in your busy holiday schedule to sit down with some of these. Happy binging!
