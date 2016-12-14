John Mayer picked the wrong day to act like some sort of numerology expert.
According to Cosmopolitan U.K., Mayer took to Twitter yesterday to share this insightful musing: "Tuesday, December 13 may be the lamest day of the year, conceptually." December 13, incidentally, is the day on which our lord and savior (and Mayer's ex), Taylor Swift, was born. Ooh, that's awkward.
Mayer didn't elaborate on his comment. Maybe it was an obvious playground insult lobbed at Swift. Maybe he was having a bad day or remarking on the perplexing meet-and-greet staged between Donald Trump and Kanye West. Maybe he was bummed it was a Tuesday, and not a Friday.
Guess we'll never know. The "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer deleted the tweet, no doubt fearing the wrath of Swifty Nation. Thank goodness for receipts.
Uh. John Mayer just tweeted and deleted this. But thank God for screenshots 😁 #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/VPUqCX8eJ1— Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) December 14, 2016
