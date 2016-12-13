Taylor Swift turned 27 on Tuesday, and what better way to celebrate than by announcing a new career venture? Sorry, fans, Swift has yet to drop hints about a new album (...yet) but she does have something in the works that will provide fans even more Swift content.
The "Blank Space" singer has just announced her on-demand video experience, called Taylor Swift NOW, and it's basically a Christmas present for hardcore Swifties. (Because not every fan can get a personalized Swiftmas gift, right?) Taylor Swift NOW includes original videos from the star, which fans can watch on their phones — but only if they have AT&T. Check out the video announcement below:
The videos available on the Swift app are called "chapters," and they reveal plenty about the songstress' life. In one chapter, titled "The One Time... I Was Nostalgic," Swift talks about the start of her megastar music career, and the people who inspired her along the way. Basically, it's Swift news straight from Swift herself.
According to the press release from AT&T, Taylor Swift NOW is available to AT&T customers on all video platforms including DIRECTV NOW, DIRECTV (Channel 1113) and U-verse (Channel 1501). It will also be available through those platforms’ apps for streaming on-the-go.
So get on this, AT&T-using Swift fanatics. You won't want to miss a moment of Swift talking about herself.
