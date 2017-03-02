You can now shop Flagpole Swim's very chic pair-up with Oscar de la Renta. The half-dozen styles span the gamut in terms of silhouettes, including everything from an off-the-shoulder top with a distinctively notched neckline to a high-necked, tassel-trimmed halter maillot. Click through to see (and shop) all six styles.
This story was originally published on December 13, 2016.
If you've got a warm-weather vacation coming up soon (or ample wanderlust that's motivating you to book something, ASAP), this is the collab your beach-lounging dreams are made of. Flagpole Swim, purveyors of sleek, colorblocked suits that err on the sportier side, has collaborated with Oscar de la Renta on a limited-edition collection.
The pair-up is comprised of six styles, including four one-pieces; the two bikini styles both feature high-waisted briefs. The capsule is manufactured in NYC, and the chic swim styles are crafted from four-way stretch fabrics sourced from Italy and Brazil. In addition to Flagpole's signature colorblocking, the suits feature fringe detailing and ruffles on certain styles.
"Working with the Oscar team on these designs gave us the opportunity to experiment with new silhouettes and fabrications, and to incorporate ready-to-wear techniques not typically utilized in swim,” Megan Balch and Jaime Barker, Flagpole's cofounders, said jointly in a release.
But while the price points of these suits are certainly gentler than RTW creations from Oscar de la Renta, these certainly still qualify as investment-caliber swimsuits. At least you can get some extra mileage out of the one-pieces, which can easily double as bodysuits for post-beach dinner plans and such.
