Not long ago, we read a study that made our bookish hearts stir. We're pleased to inform you — if, that is, you didn't already know — that print is absolutely, positively, not dead. It's very much alive, in fact. People still prefer actual paper tomes to e-readers and audio. Not to mention: Women are among the most likely to stop at a real life bookstore and snag some physical reading material. Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that books are just so damned good right now? Either way, huzzah!
Nice job, gals — both the readers and writers among you. We predict that 2017, just like the year before it, has brought with it a mile-long reading list of new releases to be piled on the proverbial bedside table. So without further ado, here is a list of all the titles we've been excited about since New Year's. Happy reading!
Nice job, gals — both the readers and writers among you. We predict that 2017, just like the year before it, has brought with it a mile-long reading list of new releases to be piled on the proverbial bedside table. So without further ado, here is a list of all the titles we've been excited about since New Year's. Happy reading!