Aly Raisman Made Her Secret Relationship Red Carpet-Official Last Night

Looks like Simone Biles can now have Zac Efron all to herself.
Team USA star Aly Raisman is no longer single. The gymnast revealed that she's beens secretly dating football player Colton Underwood last night at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards, where the athletes made their debut as a couple.
According to 22-year-old Raisman, she and Underwood have been keeping their romance under wraps for a few months now. The pair made headlines when the 24-year-old free agent asked Raisman for a date via social media back in August. That boldness paid off, and they've been dating ever since.
“We happened to both be in Denver at the same time,” the Olympian told People of their first meeting. “I was there for less than 12 hours, he was flying in for just a few days. it just ended up working perfectly.”
She added that Underwood drove 90 minutes back and forth for their second and third dates. She's also met his family, and will be spending time with them over the holidays.
Sounds like a good time for a Mom and Pop Raisman moment.
