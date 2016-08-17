Aly Raisman Wants In On The Simone Biles & Zac Efron Action

Simone Biles isn't the only Final Five member with a little crush on Zac Efron.
While Biles managed to score a kiss on the cheek from the actor, her Olympic teammate Aly Raisman is raising the bar with a potential pizza date. We like the way that girl thinks.
Surprise!! #Rio2016 #Gold #FinalFive pic.twitter.com/yUswjZeHsa— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) August 16, 2016
"When are we going for pizza?" the multiple-medalist tweeted Efron after he shared a photo of him posing with Team USA gymnastics team.
The former High School Musical star wasted no time in responding.
"Tomorrow!" he tweeted back. "Dibs on pepperoni."
Dude, we think coming home with a gold medal means she gets to pick the toppings. We just hope Biles doesn't get jealous about her pal's one-on-one time with Efron. It's all starting to feel like an episode of The Bachelor, no?
