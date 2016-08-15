Simone Biles has stolen the show at this year's Olympic games in Rio. So far, she's won three gold medals and a bronze, and her impressive skills have kept us glued to our television sets. Like many world-class athletes before her, in addition to her medals, Biles has won herself a central spot on a cereal box.



Kellogg's is putting Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team on the Gold Medal Edition boxes of Special K Red Berries. Last week, this group of devoted women made America proud by taking home the gold in the team all-around event, which is exactly why Kellogg's chose them to grace the box.



Noel Geoffroy, the senior vice president of marketing and innovation for Kellogg's, said, "We couldn't be prouder of Simone and the women's team after all of their incredible achievements here in Rio representing Team U.S.A. We're excited to continue the time-honored tradition of showcasing America's champions on Kellogg's cereal boxes following their remarkable success at the 2016 Olympic Games."



One side of the new Red Berries boxes shows Biles’s gold-medal image, and Team U.S.A.’s image appears on the other. Kellogg's noted that this is the very first dual-sided box, which was created specially to honor two distinct accomplishments. You can get your hands on a Gold Medal Edition cereal box for free right now by visiting KelloggsFamilyRewards.com. The special-edition boxes are a well-deserved honor for these highly talented women. And even though Biles is already cereal-box-worthy and then some, we can't wait to watch her final performance.

