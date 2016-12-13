Story from Music

This Chance The Rapper Playlist Is Inspiring Everyone To Take A Bath Already

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.
We could all stand to take better care of ourselves, but in the midst of our busy schedules and the stress of the holidays, that can be easy to forget. Fortunately, Chance the Rapper is here to remind us, Mashable reports.

"I been neglecting myself, not taking care of me," he tweeted Monday morning. Though he reassured us, "I take a shower everyday."

"But when is it bath time?" he asked rhetorically. "Now." Then, he linked us to a playlist that's presumably meant to accompany a long, luxurious bath.
But it's not just for the time you spend submerged in water.
Advertisement
It contains one track of his own — "Summer Friends" featuring Jeremih & Francis & The Lights — and an eclectic mix of music from other artists including Frank Ocean, Bon Iver, Erykah Badu, Drake, and Wyclef Jean, who personally thanked him.
If his goal was to get people to chill out and hop into the bathtub, mission accomplished.
Advertisement

More from Music