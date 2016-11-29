Holiday preparations are one activity where expectations tend to fall short of reality. We say we'll start our shopping on Black Friday but end up waiting until Christmas Eve. We expect to leave time to spend with our families and friends but instead end up frantically trying to finish work.
If you thought you were the only one who ended up in these scenarios, check out the Twitter hashtag #ToDoListBeforeChristmas. It turns out everyone else is also screwing up their plans.
If preparing for the festivities isn't exactly a priority for you right now, that's very understandable.
If you thought you were the only one who ended up in these scenarios, check out the Twitter hashtag #ToDoListBeforeChristmas. It turns out everyone else is also screwing up their plans.
If preparing for the festivities isn't exactly a priority for you right now, that's very understandable.
Advertisement
#ToDoListBeforeChristmas:::— Meg (@missmeghanu) November 28, 2016
-study for finals
-study more
-do semester project
-turn in semester project
-research paper
- take finals
If you habitually fall behind on your holiday shopping, that's also totally normal.
#ToDoListBeforeChristmas— James Morgan (@JamesMorgan92) November 28, 2016
1. Write list of presents to get for friends/family
2. Forget list until Christmas Eve
3. Buy everything in a panic
So is not completing the shopping ever.
#ToDoListBeforeChristmas— #NODAPL (@its_rizzzo) November 28, 2016
1)make list of presents to get for family
2)realize you're a broke college student
3) cry
For all these reasons, some are preparing for the worst.
Practice my "I'm sorry I'm a disappointment" face. #ToDoListBeforeChristmas— Meg_Silver (@MegLewMet) November 28, 2016
But others are staying calm amid the chaos and just trying not to be overly ambitious.
If your to do list is stressing you out, you can at least rest assured that it can't possibly be as extensive as Santa's.
Whatever your #ToDoListBeforeChristmas is, be sure you're checking it twice.— Davin Duhamel (@DavinDuhamel) November 28, 2016
Advertisement