There's A Bot That Will Tweet You Self-Care Reminders

It's easy to forget to take care of yourself, especially when you're busy worrying about the future of your country. Enter, @tinycarebot, which treats you to a gentle self-care reminder every hour.
Twitter user Jonathan Sun created the bot to make Twitter a more peaceful place after the election results came in, Hello Giggles reports.
Its bio reads "please take a break," and its messages include "remember to ask for help if you need it please," "take time to walk around please," and "take some time to say hi to your friends please." (This bot is very polite.)
💜: remember to ask for help if you need it please— here's your reminder (@tinycarebot) November 16, 2016
💗: take some time to say hi to your friends please— here's your reminder (@tinycarebot) November 16, 2016
"I think most of us are finding ourselves glued to social media lately," Sun told Vice. ""It's that horrifying feeling of not being able to look away. Because the bot was originally written as reminders to myself, it's catered specifically to that Twitter-obsessive type of anxiety. I think Twitter bots and internet comedy can help simply because we are all transfixed to our timelines right now in trying to cope, and they can show up unexpectedly among all the bad news."
Given that 43% of Americans in a recent poll were stressed out by Donald Trump's campaign, a lot of us could use that kind of stress relief right now.
