The 2016 presidential election is finally over, but its shocking outcome means that many of us are still reeling with emotions. It's no secret that the election has been a significant source of stress for so many of us, but its immediate aftermath doesn't seem to be any better, either.
The bottom line is, it's okay to need some mental health support today — whether you're upset about the election's outcome or facing backlash for supporting Donald Trump. To that end, we've compiled a few resources and hotlines that you can contact for help — and they don't require any money or health insurance.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, you can call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are thinking about suicide or self-harm, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433. You can also get help via NSPL's live online chat, or get in touch with the Crisis Text Line by texting "GO" to 741741.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you are an LGBTQ person thinking about suicide, please call the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386.
If you are a trans person thinking about suicide or experiencing a crisis, you can call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860 for confidential support from other trans individuals.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
This is a highly tense time for us all — but in the midst of the anxieties that are surfacing after this election, it's important to remember to prioritize your mental health and to take care of yourself.
