This Chance The Rapper Playlist Is Inspiring Everyone To Take A Bath Already

"I been neglecting myself, not taking care of me," he tweeted Monday morning. Though he reassured us, "I take a shower everyday."
"But when is it bath time?" he asked rhetorically. "Now." Then, he linked us to a playlist that's presumably meant to accompany a long, luxurious bath.
I been neglecting myself, not taking care of me. I take a shower everyday. But when is it Bath time? Now. https://t.co/qByahjOzVw— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2016
Which song are getting out and drying off and singing in the mirror to? https://t.co/qByahjOzVw— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2016
.@chancetherapper I'm honored to make your playlist young man🙏🏾 Glad to be #backinNovember https://t.co/f0VyixndC3— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) December 13, 2016
Half of Chicago sitting in the bath listening to @chancetherapper bath time playlist like pic.twitter.com/6HSspaea4V— Miss Biancaaa🌹 (@biancaeloza24) December 12, 2016
Listening to @chancetherapper playlist like pic.twitter.com/7MBSMW8hvl— Spence (@spenceriswhite) December 12, 2016
When your grades were posted today, you broke af, and still have a tuition balance BUT @chancetherapper made a playlist just for you... pic.twitter.com/BC3bYr05Hs— ✨BLACK GIRL MAGIC✨ (@Quinshaye) December 12, 2016
@chancetherapper i don't even like to take baths but this playlist makes me wanna hop in pic.twitter.com/dgGiGu3wGy— taylor (@tayyshar) December 12, 2016