H&M's Holiday Beauty Lineup Is Just As Pretty As It Is Affordable

H&M’s glorious — and extensive — range of high-quality, cheap beauty products feels like a gift in and of itself, 365 days a year. So you’d better believe its brand-new, 27-piece holiday collection, available in stores and online now, is just as worthy of a spot on your wish list as the rest of its offerings. (And yes, that includes those under-$10 liquid lipsticks we’ve all been hoarding since the line first launched.)
With nearly 30 products to choose from, there’s no shortage of options. Looking for a luxe 20-shade eyeshadow palette, or a creamy highlighter stick — for roughly half the price of its competitors? H&M has you covered. There are even body lotions and dreamy makeup brushes for your last-minute stocking-stuffer needs, plus liquid shimmers that'll enhance your cheekbones and collarbones for all those holiday parties you'll be attending.
There's only one caveat. Each of the products — which you can check out for yourself in the slides ahead — is limited-edition, and you can only scoop 'em up this holiday season. So, if you're looking to blow the rest of your gift-giving budget on the lineup, you’ll want to act fast. But at these prices, the "one for you, one for me" method may sound pretty tempting. It's a win-win.
With nearly 30 products to choose from, there’s no shortage of options. Looking for a luxe 20-shade eyeshadow palette, or a creamy highlighter stick — for roughly half the price of its competitors? H&M has you covered. There are even body lotions and dreamy makeup brushes for your last-minute stocking-stuffer needs, plus liquid shimmers that'll enhance your cheekbones and collarbones for all those holiday parties you'll be attending.
There's only one caveat. Each of the products — which you can check out for yourself in the slides ahead — is limited-edition, and you can only scoop 'em up this holiday season. So, if you're looking to blow the rest of your gift-giving budget on the lineup, you’ll want to act fast. But at these prices, the "one for you, one for me" method may sound pretty tempting. It's a win-win.