Has Jessica Biel Been Listening To Too Much Florence & The Machine?

At first glance, did you think this was Florence Welch from the iconic, strong-female led group Florence & The Machine? We're sure by now you've noticed it isn't. But, can we unanimously agree on the uncanny resemblance between the aforementioned lead fairy vocalist and Jessica Biel at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday night? From the bangs to the dress to that soul-diving stare, this red carpet moment has us seeing double.
First, the hair is a situation in itself. While Biel usually ops for a blunt bang and controlled waves, this 'do says Sure, I listen to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, but that doesn't mean I can't slay a mannequin challenge to some Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane. And the dress, designed by Biel-favorite Elie Saab, makes her previous awards show ensembles feel homogenous behind this enchanting, fashion-forward velvet number. We're telling you, boho is coming back so hard it'll knock you clean off your Gucci clogs. And the velvet trend is right behind it.
While no one does the rock star nymph style quite as well as Welch (or the one and only Stevie Nicks, obviously), we've got a a tingling sensation in our faux leather ankle boots that Biel is on to something. Whether she be previewing a new year, new me-style reboot ahead of 2017, or simply putting the word out there that she's casting for her own pop-folk quartet, we're into Biel's bohemian vibes and we certainly hope there's more where this came from.
