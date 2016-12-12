Just when we were starting to think the lob was fading into the hair-trend background, stars like Olivia Munn and Jennifer Lawrence have us rethinking everything.
Take the latter, for example. For the past few years, the actress’ hair choices — which include getting a shaggy pixie cut, going platinum blond, and nabbing a pack-leading baby bob — have set the barometer for many of us. So when the actress debuted long extensions a few weeks back, we thought that would be the final nail in the lob’s coffin. Her flowing new style did seem to be taking over Hollywood, after all.
We were wrong. Because as of this weekend, Lawrence’s on-trend extensions were magically gone. In their place? None other than a perfectly lived-in lob — yes, as in the very cut we’ve been seeing so much of during the past few years. And somehow, on the actress, the style looks fresh, like 2015-fresh. If we’ve learned anything from this quick hair switch, it’s that flowing tresses may come and go, but a killer cut is forever.
