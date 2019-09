Just when we were starting to think the lob was fading into the hair-trend background, stars like Olivia Munn and Jennifer Lawrence have us rethinking everything.Take the latter, for example. For the past few years, the actress’ hair choices — which include getting a shaggy pixie cut , going platinum blond , and nabbing a pack-leading baby bob — have set the barometer for many of us. So when the actress debuted long extensions a few weeks back, we thought that would be the final nail in the lob’s coffin. Her flowing new style did seem to be taking over Hollywood , after all.We were wrong. Because as of this weekend, Lawrence’s on-trend extensions were magically gone. In their place? None other than a perfectly lived-in lob — yes, as in the very cut we’ve been seeing so much of during the past few years. And somehow, on the actress, the style looks fresh, like 2015-fresh . If we’ve learned anything from this quick hair switch, it’s that flowing tresses may come and go, but a killer cut is forever.