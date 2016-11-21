The Surprising Beauty Look That Swept The AMAs Red Carpet

Blame J.Lo and the down-to-there locks she wore at the Latin Grammys this week, but a parade of long, sleek hair swept the American Music Awards red carpet tonight — and it has us seriously missing our high school flat irons.
As you already know, textured waves and curls (and messy, lived-in styles) have reigned supreme for years, making this a departure from what we normally see on awards show red carpets. The only downside? You're probably going to need some extensions to try this one at home.
It seems that everyone got on board, including Julianne Hough, Taraji P. Henson, and Ariana Grande. And when it came to the styling? Small tweaks gave each star an individualized finish.
Click through to see all of our favorites. (Then break out that flat iron!)
