Story from Celebrity Beauty

Jennifer Lawrence's Bob Has Officially Left The Building

Kelsey Castañon
Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images.
Jennifer Lawrence is pretty damn versatile, both in terms of the characters she plays on the silver screen and the choices she makes with her hair. She's chopped it into a pixie, dyed it platinum, and singlehandedly made side-braids cool again. So it's safe to say she's not afraid of a little change.

And she's done it yet again. During a press premiere for her new film Passengers, the actress stepped out with a longer set of strands — a huge trend sweeping Hollywood at the moment — and it's giving us some major Katniss Everdeen vibes. The switch-up is the work of L.A. salon Nine Zero One's Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, a source tells us. It's a bonded look (the salon only uses Great Lengths brand extensions, we've learned), so it's likely that the longer length will be around for a while. It looks refreshing since J Lawr's go-to lob had remained textured and at a chin-grazing length for the past few months.

If you want to cop her long, voluminous look for yourself, invest in some clip-ins, whip out your styling iron, and get to work. May the odds be ever in your favor.
