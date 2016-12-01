Jennifer Lawrence is pretty damn versatile, both in terms of the characters she plays on the silver screen and the choices she makes with her hair. She's chopped it into a pixie, dyed it platinum, and singlehandedly made side-braids cool again. So it's safe to say she's not afraid of a little change.
And she's done it yet again. During a press premiere for her new film Passengers, the actress stepped out with a longer set of strands — a huge trend sweeping Hollywood at the moment — and it's giving us some major Katniss Everdeen vibes. The switch-up is the work of L.A. salon Nine Zero One's Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, a source tells us. It's a bonded look (the salon only uses Great Lengths brand extensions, we've learned), so it's likely that the longer length will be around for a while. It looks refreshing since J Lawr's go-to lob had remained textured and at a chin-grazing length for the past few months.
If you want to cop her long, voluminous look for yourself, invest in some clip-ins, whip out your styling iron, and get to work. May the odds be ever in your favor.
And she's done it yet again. During a press premiere for her new film Passengers, the actress stepped out with a longer set of strands — a huge trend sweeping Hollywood at the moment — and it's giving us some major Katniss Everdeen vibes. The switch-up is the work of L.A. salon Nine Zero One's Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, a source tells us. It's a bonded look (the salon only uses Great Lengths brand extensions, we've learned), so it's likely that the longer length will be around for a while. It looks refreshing since J Lawr's go-to lob had remained textured and at a chin-grazing length for the past few months.
If you want to cop her long, voluminous look for yourself, invest in some clip-ins, whip out your styling iron, and get to work. May the odds be ever in your favor.
Advertisement