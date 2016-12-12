Proof That Mariah Carey Knows Beyoncé

Mariah Carey may pull rank with some female singers, but even she can't stop her Beygency from showing.
Carey and Beyoncé couldn't resist indulging in some mutual fan-girling last night. Bey, whose husband, Jay Z, famously collaborated on "Heartbreaker" all the way back in 1999, attended Carey's Sunday night show at New York City's Beacon Theatre.
Alas, Bey didn't jump on stage and demand a duet to "7/11," but she did go backstage to snag a pic with the pop star. All we want for Christmas is to be in the middle of this diva sandwich, Santa.
Judging from her caption, Carey seemed enthusiastic about the meet-and-greet.
"I love you @beyonce," she gushed. "Thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight!"
Jennifer Lopez should be so lucky.
