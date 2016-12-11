President Obama is concluding his eighth and final year in office. Before saying goodbye to the presidency come January, Obama will be celebrating his final Christmas in the White House, as will the rest of the first family.
Year after year, the Obamas prove they are #ChristmasCardGoals in addition to #FirstFamilyGoals. They have long captured the spirit of the holidays in beautiful Christmas cards, and their final year is no exception. The Obamas were a first family who embodied grace, style, and class — even when their dogs were the stars of the cards! That why we're grateful that we get one more Christmas card featuring this beautiful family.
Of course, we would be amiss to celebrate 2016's card without taking a look back at all of the cards that the Obama's created over the years. The nostalgia of the past eight years, from the first in 2009 to the stylish look in 2016, is a fun trip.
Click through to check out the Obama's holiday cheer, in card form.
