Ariel from The Little Mermaid was curious, rebellious, and always ready to fight for what she wanted. Despite the positive traits she displays, we cringe at the idea of Ariel sacrificing her voice to be with a man she's known for mere minutes. There must be a better message for young girls to receive, right? Fortunately, feminist mom Danielle Lindemann has added one.
The Society Pages shared Lindemann's additions to The Little Mermaid, and it should make anyone concerned with the movie's messages jubilant. Lindemann, who is a mom and sociologist, decided that the books in her child's collection needed a bit of a feminist touch, so she scribbled empowering messages within the text. The result is a little mermaid concerned with more than her man.
One of the things on Ariel's mind, other than Prince Eric, is maternity leave. While I'm not sure how mermaids carry children, it's Ariel's feminist duty to make sure her fellow female sea friends are well-supported.
She's also excited about the prospect of more women holding power in government.
Disney's princess stories are still being shared with kids — and while we may not be able to change these tales, it's important to call out some of the more sexist notions the movies display. Lindemann's project is a funny little reminder that women have way more to be concerned about than when their prince will come.
