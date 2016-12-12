Here's Where You're Most Likely To Get Tinder Matches This Month

As 2016 (finally) comes to a close, we've become fully entrenched in all the festive fun the holiday season has to offer. From adorable holiday-themed cookies to Starbucks' red cups, 'tis the season, indeed.
And in-between chowing down on gingerbread cookies and traveling home to see our families, we're apparently also way more active on dating apps around this time of the year. According to data that Tinder recently shared with Refinery29, people are more likely to get matches during the holidays.
As Tinder's resident sociologist, Jess Carbino, PhD, tells us, the app sees an increase in sign ups right after Thanksgiving. So how can you make the most out of Tinder on your winter break?
"People have fun traditions during the holiday season, whether it be watching a favorite holiday movie, visiting family, or going to an annual party," Dr. Carbino says. "Take fun photos of you at your company holiday party or decorating your home and change your profile picture to that."
Cute photos of yourself in a Santa hat can be an easy icebreaker, Dr. Carbino says.
That being said, it's probably also helpful if you happen to live in one of the top cities for Tinder matches this month. Based on information the app, we've compiled a list of the 30 U.S. cities that had the highest number of Tinder matches last December. Click ahead to see if your hometown made the list — and get swiping.
