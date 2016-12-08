This Is The Lipstick Version Of A Latex Catsuit — & It's So Cheap

It’s hard to believe that the growing demand for liquid lipstick only gained traction within the last two to three years. Seriously, what did we do before the longest-wearing, lowest-maintenance lip-color product came around — lasting through everything from coffee sips to make-out sessions? We can barely recall.
The good news is that lots of people are just as hooked as we are, and brands have been introducing exciting new iterations. While some can veer on the expensive side, we’re delighted to report that Wet n Wild — the go-to drugstore brand for all things low-priced and high-quality — will be joining the endless list of options this January with its MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks.
Aside from its sexy name, the brand-new formula will offer a lightweight, full-coverage finish that dries into a matte — with no shine to be seen. It’ll also contain a blend of hydrating emollients and vitamin E to keep lips feeling like...lips (as opposed to pencil shavings). Better still, each of the 13 shades is fragrance-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Oh, and at less than $5 a pop, you could say they’re also guilt-free in every single way.
So, start planning your trip to the drugstore. You know these babies are going to sell out almost as fast as that other liquid lipstick everyone talks about.
