Jennifer Lawrence, pop culture's token "cool girl," is facing some uncharacteristic internet hate this week, after sharing what was meant to be a funny anecdote on The Graham Norton Show. While shooting The Hunger Games in Hawaii, the actress used sacred rocks to reach that hard-to-scratch place — her butt."We were filming in Hawaii, and there were sacred rocks — I dunno, they were ancestors, who knows — they were sacred," she said on the show.Sacred they may be, but that didn't mean they were safe from Lawrence's derriere."I, however, was in a wet suit for this whole shoot, so, oh my god, they were so good for butt itching!" she exclaimed.At some point, the Academy Award-winner's strategic use of the rocks sent a boulder tumbling down the hill, allegedly almost killing a crew member.The story, meant to be charming talk-show fodder for Lawrence, has incited a decent amount of internet ire. Twitter users are upset not only because the actress disrespected a sacred Hawaiian site, but also that she seems to think it's so gosh darn funny.