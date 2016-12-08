Jennifer Lawrence, pop culture's token "cool girl," is facing some uncharacteristic internet hate this week, after sharing what was meant to be a funny anecdote on The Graham Norton Show. While shooting The Hunger Games in Hawaii, the actress used sacred rocks to reach that hard-to-scratch place — her butt.
"We were filming in Hawaii, and there were sacred rocks — I dunno, they were ancestors, who knows — they were sacred," she said on the show.
Sacred they may be, but that didn't mean they were safe from Lawrence's derriere.
"I, however, was in a wet suit for this whole shoot, so, oh my god, they were so good for butt itching!" she exclaimed.
At some point, the Academy Award-winner's strategic use of the rocks sent a boulder tumbling down the hill, allegedly almost killing a crew member.
The story, meant to be charming talk-show fodder for Lawrence, has incited a decent amount of internet ire. Twitter users are upset not only because the actress disrespected a sacred Hawaiian site, but also that she seems to think it's so gosh darn funny.
This is so vile and disrespectful. To not know is one thing but to know & then behave like this & then BRAG about it on national TV?! #gross https://t.co/7xpuGdAk8t— Kat David (@universexpander) December 8, 2016
So Jennifer Lawrence acknowledges that she used Hawaiian sacred, ancestral rocks to scratch her ass & we are supposed to find that endearing pic.twitter.com/vn1TXWLIAv— Nissy (@nissyjournee) December 8, 2016
There's no excuse for Jennifer Lawrence's blatant disregard for Native cultures & traditions. Not even the Keep YA Kind ppl can defend this. https://t.co/QUYkQzrZWp— Read Diverse Books (@_diversebooks) December 8, 2016
Well, not all love affairs can last forever. Not that Lawrence hasn't been subject to internet hate before, but for most of her career, the Passengers actress has been an online darling of sorts. JLawr reaction GIFs are a dime a dozen, and her appearances on talk shows regularly go viral. (For reference, see her tales of puking at the Oscars, taking Ambien during shooting, and dancing in front of Harrison Ford.)
Could this be the final straw? (Or rock, if you will.) Many of the Twitter reactions express this sentiment: It's not cute anymore, especially when there are other peoples' beliefs at stake. The "oh gee, I'm so cute, well damn" persona is beginning to wear around the edges, Lawrence. So maybe stop scratching your butt on stuff? Or, maybe just stop talking about it on TV.
