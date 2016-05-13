About That Time Jennifer Lawrence Humiliated Herself In Front Of Harrison Ford...

Jennifer Lawrence is probably at least as famous as Harrison Ford. It’s important to remember that when considering the story she told Graham Norton in an episode of The Graham Norton Show airing Friday night on BBC.
Lawrence spotted Ford and director J.J. Abrams during a night out with comedian Jake Whitehall (the fact that you don’t know him makes the story better) and decided to go say hello. She did so via a dance that even Elaine Benes considers a little much.
“'It'll be fine, we're all co-workers, right!'” Lawrence tells Norton she was thinking.
The Star Wars duo did not exactly recognize the Hunger Games star. Why not, guys? She’s only the highest-paid actress in Hollywood!
Frankly, Ford and Abrams should be embarrassed for not recognizing her.
Watch the video below for an honestly stunning punchline.
