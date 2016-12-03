To spread the word about their new movie, Passengers, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have been touring the world and engaging in all sorts of antics along with way. But they may have reached peak silliness on The Graham Norton Show, where Lawrence recounted one of her less-proud moments in life.
While filming The Hunger Games in Hawaii, she destroyed the sound guy's equipment and nearly killed him, she confessed.
Why would she do this? Because her butt was itchy.
The rocks she was standing on were considered holy, she explained. "You're not supposed to sit on them, because you're not supposed to expose your genitalia to them." And she didn't, exactly. But they did come into contact with her wetsuit.
"They were so good for butt-itching," she defended herself, graphically illustrating exactly how she accomplished that. "One rock that I was butt-scratching on ended up coming loose, and there was a giant boulder, and it rolled down this mountain."
It sounds like she got let off the hook, though. "All the Hawaiians were like, 'OMG it's the curse!'" she remembered. "And I was sitting in the corner like, 'I'm your curse. I wedged it loose with my ass.'"
We also learned from the episode that, unsurprisingly, J Lawr was honored with the title of Most Talkative in her high school yearbook, while Pratt was Class Clown.
Living up to that role, he performed a card trick. "It's been a while, so if I screw this up you'll cut it out," he prefaced it, saying it "only works half the time." And it turned out, the disclaimer was necessary.
Will.i.am was his first guinea pig. Pratt failed to guess his card eight times. He redeemed himself, though, by knocking every card but the ace of hearts out of his hand with a fist bump, eliciting a priceless facial expression from J Lawr.
Luckily, he didn't take down any boulders in the process.
