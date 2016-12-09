If you've ever menstruated, you probably own a pair of "period panties" — aka, the underwear you first reach for when you're bleeding that'll make sure that you don't have to repurpose your cardigan into an apron at some point during the day. Depending on your flow and your preferences, period panties can vary hugely in cut, hue, and thickness from person to person, but for the most part they're full-coverage, comfy, and aren't so expensive that you'll be heartbroken if you've got to trash them.



If you don't already have your go-to, it's time to pick one. To help you choose, we asked Refinery29 staffers what underwear they swear by. Some are loyal to the comfort of certain brands. Other gravitate towards certain styles. A few were very particular, looking for the magical combo of a particular cut and store.



Click through to see the most popular preferred period panties.