This Little Girl Had The BEST Reaction To Her First Ride At Disney World

Poppy does look like she was a bit shaken up by the Disney ride, but Dunlap told the Huffington Post that it all ended up being fine. He said, “Poppy is usually very relaxed, so she was just looking around at everything. Then we came to a dark part of the ride, and I guessed there would be a photo moment, so I lifted my arm for the photo. Usually, when it’s dark, she opens her eyes really wide, and I think that ― mixed with the camera flash and sudden acceleration for the small drop ― created that face.” Right after that little bump in the road, though, the toddler appeared to be alright and went on to enjoy her time at Disney. Yep, that pretty perfectly sums up the Disney World experience: a little creepy, but overall a good time.