This Little Girl Had The BEST Reaction To Her First Ride At Disney World

All four times I've been to Disney World have been fun, but I've also always thought that this "happiest place on earth" can also be one of the freakiest. There are overwhelming crowds, humans dressed up as cartoon animals, and the rides can also be scary. One Reddit-famous toddler clearly agrees with my feelings about Disney World, as evidenced by a photo taken on her first ride.
Last week, Ryan Dunlap posted a photo on Reddit of himself and his daughter Poppy on the Frozen Ever After ride in Epcot. Along with the photo, he wrote, "I enjoyed my daughter's first Disney ride more than she did." The picture, which features the 1-year-old looking completely freaked out by the experience, quickly went viral, gaining 61,800 upvotes and counting.
Poppy does look like she was a bit shaken up by the Disney ride, but Dunlap told the Huffington Post that it all ended up being fine. He said, “Poppy is usually very relaxed, so she was just looking around at everything. Then we came to a dark part of the ride, and I guessed there would be a photo moment, so I lifted my arm for the photo. Usually, when it’s dark, she opens her eyes really wide, and I think that ― mixed with the camera flash and sudden acceleration for the small drop ― created that face.” Right after that little bump in the road, though, the toddler appeared to be alright and went on to enjoy her time at Disney. Yep, that pretty perfectly sums up the Disney World experience: a little creepy, but overall a good time.
