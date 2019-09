The Beauty Products Victoria’s Secret Models SWEAR By

Everyone's still buzzing about the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last night. But us? We've been equally interested in the luxe 24K gold masks the models are treated to pre-show — and the kind of pampering each of them gets backstage. But there's one piece of information we'd still love to know: Which beauty products do they turn to on the other 364 days of the year to keep their skin luminous, glowing, and, well, angelic?