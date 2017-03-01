The Beauty Products Victoria’s Secret Models SWEAR By

Everyone's still buzzing about the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last night. But us? We've been equally interested in the luxe 24K gold masks the models are treated to pre-show — and the kind of pampering each of them gets backstage. But there's one piece of information we'd still love to know: Which beauty products do they turn to on the other 364 days of the year to keep their skin luminous, glowing, and, well, angelic?
We've rounded up the Angels' best beauty tips and buys. And, in doing so, we found a common thread: It's all about hydrating the skin — whether through pricey facials or drugstore moisturizers — then adding that elusive glow. Ahead, see which products make Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Martha Hunt’s lists of must-haves.
Most of us won’t get a shot at the kind of lavish, A-list treatment that goes down before the lights turn on at the Victoria’s Secret show. But with this kind of intel, there’s no stopping us from copping killer skin at home.