Gigi Hadid Gave Bella Some Great Advice Before The VS Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is, arguably, one of the biggest runway events of the year — one that's filled with larger-than-life wings, musical guests, and million-dollar diamond bras. So, if you were Bella Hadid, making your debut appearance this year, it would make sense for you to be a little nervous.
But it helps to have a big sister who also happens to be a VS alum, there to quell nerves and offer pearls of wisdom. Apparently, it's all about getting in the right mindset — and, in an exclusive Facebook Live with R29, Bella tells us exactly what Gigi advised. “She said, 'Be confident,'" Bella recalls. "Realize it’s such a big show, but we’re all just having fun and we’ve worked so hard to be here. So just work it.”
You can see the interview at the 23-minute mark in the video above, but the whole thing is worth watching if you want to get a close-up look at how Bella achieved those trademark Victoria’s Secret waves (spoiler alert: the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver) and find out the products that she uses to fight jet-lag.
Press play above for a sneak peek of the show, and make sure to tune in when it airs on CBS on December 5.
