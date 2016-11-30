Story from Celebrity Beauty

Gigi Hadid Gave Bella Some Great Advice Before The VS Fashion Show

Kelsey Castañon
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is, arguably, one of the biggest runway events of the year — one that's filled with larger-than-life wings, musical guests, and million-dollar diamond bras. So, if you were Bella Hadid, making your debut appearance this year, it would make sense for you to be a little nervous.

But it helps to have a big sister who also happens to be a VS alum, there to quell nerves and offer pearls of wisdom. Apparently, it's all about getting in the right mindset — and, in an exclusive Facebook Live with R29, Bella tells us exactly what Gigi advised. “She said, 'Be confident,'" Bella recalls. "Realize it’s such a big show, but we’re all just having fun and we’ve worked so hard to be here. So just work it.”

You can see the interview at the 23-minute mark in the video above, but the whole thing is worth watching if you want to get a close-up look at how Bella achieved those trademark Victoria’s Secret waves (spoiler alert: the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver) and find out the products that she uses to fight jet-lag.

Press play above for a sneak peek of the show, and make sure to tune in when it airs on CBS on December 5.
