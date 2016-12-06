Katy Perry Tops List Of Twitter's Most Followed Celebrities In 2016

Another day, another outrageous voting result. Twitter has tallied up its most popular celebrities for 2016, and somehow Chrissy Teigen didn't make the cut. Can we get a recount?
Teigen may be the most entertaining tweeter, but her 3 million followers fall way short of the huge numbers posted by other stars. It appears that the one surefire secret to achieving Twitter success is to be a major pop star. Of the top 10 most followed celebrities of 2016, eight were musicians.
Katy Perry, who spent the year promoting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, emerged victorious as the year's most followed star. The singer currently boasts 94.5 million followers, which puts her ahead of peers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and, yes, Taylor Swift. Guess people just can't resist fish emojis or musings like "at midnight we manifest."
Who else cracked the top 10? Take a look.
