Hillary Clinton Made Katy Perry Cry Last Night

Katy Perry is still with her, and Hillary Clinton is still with her.
Clinton made a rare post-election appearance at last night's UNICEF Snowflake Ball, where she presented Perry with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award. Clearly, the former Secretary of State hasn't forgotten the pop star's support during her campaign.
"On a personal level, I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be here to help celebrate a global megastar, a social media queen with the most Twitter followers in the world — although she’s getting some competition — and someone whose powerful voice and creative lyrics remind us when you get knocked down to get back up," Clinton, making just her second public appearance since the election, told the crowd, The Daily Beast reports.
“I have seen Katy’s commitment to the causes she believes in firsthand,” she continued. “I’ve gotten to spend time with her and I know how deeply she cares about making our world a better place. She is serious about understanding the complex problems we face and pulling people together to solve them. We need champions like Katy now more than ever: her passion, her energy, and, yes, her voice, louder than a lion.”
Ooh. Does HRC have "Roar" on her playlist?
"We need champions like Katy." @HillaryClinton on tonight's Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award recipient pic.twitter.com/tfkcN3yqrE— UNICEF USA (@unicefusa) November 30, 2016
Not surprisingly, Perry was overcome with emotions.
“Does anyone have a tissue?” she quipped after taking the stage.
“Hillary Clinton has lit a voice inside of me, and that light will never go out," the singer added in her speech. "It will continue to get brighter and brighter.”
Sounds like a hit single, no?
