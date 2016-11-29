Katy Perry has some new jewelry that's got a lot of people wondering if a wedding is in her future.
Entertainment Tonight reported that Perry was spotted out in New York City — with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom — wearing a very large diamond on her ring finger.
In ET's opinion, Perry was "flaunting" the oval-cut yellow diamond for all the photographers to see. Perhaps quietly revealing her engagement? Or, was she just toying with the paps?
Neither Perry nor Bloom, who have been dating for 10 months, have commented on the engagement rumors. For now, they are just rumors — just like the ones earlier this week that the pair had broken up. It's becoming hard to keep up with all the rumors about these two.
What we do know is that they spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Perry's parents, looking good in matching red onesies. Almost as good as Perry looks in that diamond.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in NYC last night, Nov28th. pic.twitter.com/WYqnNKCjGt— Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) November 29, 2016
