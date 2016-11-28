Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Definitely Not Broken Up

Last week, rumors started swirling that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had split up. The couple has been dating for 10 months, so the latest speculations about a purported breakup were right on time. But the gossipers couldn't be more wrong, judging by Perry's social media feed over Thanksgiving weekend.
The pop star shared several adorable photos and videos on Instagram of her cozy holiday with Bloom and her family. The gang got together at a home in Santa Barbara, according to Us Weekly. In one video, Bloom is holding somebody's baby. In another, Perry's dad jokes that Bloom is the Thanksgiving turkey. But the best part? The matching red plaid onesies everybody is sporting. If that's not the most convincing expression of commitment, loyalty, and love, I don't know what is.
