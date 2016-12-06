Turns out, some good things do happen in 2016: Announcing the San Francisco International Airport (SFO)'s newest hire, LiLou.
LiLou is a small, spotted Juliana pig and breakout member of the Wag Brigade, a group of therapy animals that roam the terminals of SFO. LiLou has shattered the glass ceiling of the previously dog-only group, and was also the first pig to be certified in the Animal Assisted Therapy Program of the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Wag Brigade's main mission is to roam the halls of the airport giving comfort to stressed passengers. According to airport spokesman Doug Yakel, on any given day up to three dogs can be seen throughout the terminals, and LiLou will be making her own rounds once a month, although no set schedule has been determined.
Trust that if you do see LiLou, it will be a sighting to remember. She doesn't just provide snuggles, but also is the master of many tricks. USA Today reports that the pig's main moves involve "greeting people with her snout or a wave, twirling and standing up on her back hooves, and playing a toy piano."
Now please look at these pictures of LiLou, who of course has her own Instagram.
LiLou is a small, spotted Juliana pig and breakout member of the Wag Brigade, a group of therapy animals that roam the terminals of SFO. LiLou has shattered the glass ceiling of the previously dog-only group, and was also the first pig to be certified in the Animal Assisted Therapy Program of the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Wag Brigade's main mission is to roam the halls of the airport giving comfort to stressed passengers. According to airport spokesman Doug Yakel, on any given day up to three dogs can be seen throughout the terminals, and LiLou will be making her own rounds once a month, although no set schedule has been determined.
Trust that if you do see LiLou, it will be a sighting to remember. She doesn't just provide snuggles, but also is the master of many tricks. USA Today reports that the pig's main moves involve "greeting people with her snout or a wave, twirling and standing up on her back hooves, and playing a toy piano."
Now please look at these pictures of LiLou, who of course has her own Instagram.
Advertisement
Pilot LiLou reported to her first duty at the SFO airport as part of the SF SPCA's #wagbrigade Got to cheer up the passengers on this rainy day! #lilou #sfpig #nobhillpig #aat #sfspca #animalassistedtherapy #whenpigsfly #pilot #airport #rainydays #therapy #smiles #planes #flightattendant #flightdelays #passengers #firstclass #jetsetter #abc7now #unitedairlines
This one is not from her job as a therapy pig, but it's just as important.
Safe to say, LiLou has a new fan. If you're ever in SFO, you might just get a show, or at the very least some adorable, soothing snorts.
Advertisement