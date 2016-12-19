The 7-Year-Old Syrian Girl Tweeting From Aleppo Is Out & Safe

Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old Syrian girl tweeting from war-torn Aleppo, has safely evacuated the city, The Washington Post reported.
According to Ahmad Tarakji, MD, president of the Syrian American Medical Society, Bana was among the many children who made it safely to the Aleppo countryside.
.@AlabedBana and many children arrived to #Aleppo countryside. @sams_usa @UOSSM and partners arr coordinating the response plan there. pic.twitter.com/k3iAohYbFY— Ahmad Tarakji, MD (@tarakjiahmad) December 19, 2016
Bana's mother Fatemah was also interviewed by The Qasioun News Agency.
Update: December 13, 2016: Bana Alabed and her family tweeted what they fear might be their final goodbyes from war-torn Syria, as pro-government forces descended on East Aleppo, killing civilians and rebels in the besieged city.
The family's Twitter account featured messages from both 7-year-old Bana and her mother Fatemah in recent days.
My name is Bana, I'm 7 years old. I am talking to the world now live from East #Aleppo. This is my last moment to either live or die. - Bana— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 13, 2016
Final message - people are dying since last night. I am very surprised I am tweeting right now & still alive. - Fatemah #Aleppo— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 12, 2016
Final message - I am very sad no one is helping us in this world, no one is evacuating me & my daughter. Goodbye.- Fatemah #Aleppo— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 12, 2016
The United Nations estimates that more than 80 civilians have been killed as government forces attempt to take back areas of the city. In some cases, women and children were shot as they tried to flee the fighting, The New York Times reported.
Update: December 6, 2016: Bana Alabed is okay. For a brief period, her Twitter account appeared to be deleted, and many feared for her safety after her mother tweeted that the city of Aleppo was under siege.
However, Bana was back online on Tuesday to let her followers know that she was safe.
"Hello my friends, how are you? I am fine. I am getting better without medicine with too much bombing. I miss you. - Bana #Aleppo," she tweeted.
Update: December 5, 2016: Bana Alabed, the brave 7-year-old girl who has been tweeting from war-torn Aleppo in Syria, is no longer on Twitter.
Since September, Bana has been offering a heart-rending insight into daily life in the besieged Syrian city through an account run with her mother, Fatemah.
Sadly, the BBC now reports that the account was deleted yesterday. Its final tweet read: "We are sure the army is capturing us now. We will see each other another day dear world. Bye. - Fatemah."
The whereabouts of Bana and her mother, a teacher, are currently unknown. According to the BBC, army troops have recently pushed into eastern Aleppo, the area of the city where the family lives.
Bana's Twitter account — often harrowing, always hopeful — had amassed more than 100,000 followers before it was deleted. In one especially powerful tweet, Bana shared a picture of a house that had been reduced to rubble. Her caption read: "This is my friend house bombed, she's killed. I miss her so much."
J.K. Rowling was so moved by Bana's unfailing passion for reading amidst the chaos that surrounded her that she recently arranged for e-books to be sent to the 7-year-old.
Earlier today the Harry Potter author retweeted a tweet featuring the #WhereIsBana hashtag that people concerned for the 7-year-old are now using on Twitter.
#whereisbana ? Please Re Tweet pic.twitter.com/XzWrYF6JvI— Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) December 4, 2016
