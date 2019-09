Bana Alabed, the brave 7-year-old girl who has been tweeting from war-torn Aleppo, is definitely safe.Her Twitter account has been reactivated and she tweeted earlier today: "Hello my friends, how are you? I am fine. I am getting better without medicine with too much bombing. I miss you. - Bana #Aleppo."Meanwhile, her father Ghasson has told the AFP : "The army got really close to our neighbourhood. We fled to another part of east Aleppo and the family is doing well.""The internet connection is very weak here," he added.Bana Alabed, the brave 7-year-old girl who has been tweeting from war-torn Aleppo in Syria, is no longer on Twitter.Since September, Bana has been offering a heart-rending insight into daily life in the besieged Syrian city through an account run with her mother, Fatemah.Sadly, the BBC reports that their account was deleted yesterday. Its final tweet read: "We are sure the army is capturing us now. We will see each other another day dear world. Bye. - Fatemah."The whereabouts of Alabed and her mother, a teacher, are currently unknown. According to the BBC , army troops have recently pushed into eastern Aleppo, the area of the city where the Alabeds live.Bana Alabed's Twitter account - often harrowing, always hopeful - had amassed over 100,000 followers before it was deleted. In one especially powerful tweet, Bana shared a picture of a house that had been reduced to rubble. Her caption read: "This is my friend house bombed, she's killed. I miss her so much."J.K. Rowling was so moved by Bana's unfailing passion for reading amidst the chaos that surrounded her that she recently arranged for e-books to be sent to the 7-year-old Earlier today the Harry Potter author retweeted a tweet featuring the #WhereIsBana hashtag that people concerned for the 7-year-old are now using on Twitter.