J.K. Rowling Surprised A Fan In Aleppo With An Important Gift

Suzannah Weiss

Bana Alabed, a 7-year-old in Aleppo, Syria, lives amid terrifying violence due to the country's civil war. But she's also a normal kid who loves reading.

"I'm reading to forget the war," she tweeted beside a photo showing her with a book, which is her profile photo on Twitter.
So after Bana and her brothers saw a Harry Potter movie, their mum, Fatemah, tweeted at J.K. Rowling to say her daughter wanted the books.

And their wish was granted. While mailing a book to Syria wasn't possible, Rowling's agent, Neil Blair, arranged for the family to get e-books.
Bana has already started the Harry Potter series. In a video posted to Twitter (with J.K. Rowling tagged), she's reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on a tablet. "How are you? I started reading your books. Thank you very, very much. I love you," she says.

The author herself took note of this tweet and responded. "Bana, this made me so happy! Lots of love to you and your brothers! #StandWithAleppo."
