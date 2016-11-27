Good afternoon from #Aleppo I'm reading to forget the war. pic.twitter.com/Uwsdn0lNGm— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) September 26, 2016
Bana Alabed, a 7-year-old in Aleppo, Syria, lives amid terrifying violence due to the country's civil war. But she's also a normal kid who loves reading.
"I'm reading to forget the war," she tweeted beside a photo showing her with a book, which is her profile photo on Twitter.
So after Bana and her brothers saw a Harry Potter movie, their mum, Fatemah, tweeted at J.K. Rowling to say her daughter wanted the books.
Hi @jk_rowling I watched Harry Potter movie, Bana would like to read the book.- Fatemah #Aleppo— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 21, 2016
And their wish was granted. While mailing a book to Syria wasn't possible, Rowling's agent, Neil Blair, arranged for the family to get e-books.
@NeilBlairTBP @missguppy1 @AlabedBana Brilliant idea, Neil, I've been obsessing over this all morning!— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 21, 2016
Bana has already started the Harry Potter series. In a video posted to Twitter (with J.K. Rowling tagged), she's reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on a tablet. "How are you? I started reading your books. Thank you very, very much. I love you," she says.
Hello my friend @jk_rowling, I started reading your books now, my heart is for you. Thank you. - Bana #Aleppo #StandWithAleppo pic.twitter.com/MHtOIFzwuI— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 24, 2016
The author herself took note of this tweet and responded. "Bana, this made me so happy! Lots of love to you and your brothers! #StandWithAleppo."
