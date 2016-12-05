The holiday season is a time for peace, good will, and spending lots and lots of money. There are decorations and party clothes to buy, presents to purchase, and if you're traveling, you'll also have to pay for a plane ticket. Can you say "cha-ching"? All of those holiday "essentials" can tap out your bank account, but there is one way to make sure you're finding the best possible deals on flights. According to the travel search engine Skyscanner, you should book your Christmas and New Year's Eve flights this week.
Skyscanner analyzed data from 2015 and found that booking your Christmas flights the week of December 5 could potentially save you 4.97%. This specifically applies to round-trip travel between December 19 through 27. And, if you book your New Year's Eve flights this week, you could save up to 10.57% on travel between December 26 and January 3. If you wait to book your New Year's flights the week of December 19, you can still potentially save 6.67%, but you'll definitely find the best deals right now. So, go forth, book your flights, and be merry.
Skyscanner analyzed data from 2015 and found that booking your Christmas flights the week of December 5 could potentially save you 4.97%. This specifically applies to round-trip travel between December 19 through 27. And, if you book your New Year's Eve flights this week, you could save up to 10.57% on travel between December 26 and January 3. If you wait to book your New Year's flights the week of December 19, you can still potentially save 6.67%, but you'll definitely find the best deals right now. So, go forth, book your flights, and be merry.
Advertisement