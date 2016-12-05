As the Obama administration draws to a close, we're getting a little more teary-eyed with every big fashion moment to come out of the White House. There are many reasons why we'll miss Michelle Obama in particular — her style record being one of them. And it feels like FLOTUS is very much aware of this: As we've seen, every one of her final appearances so far has been marked by one spectacular gown after the other, and the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors were no exception. For the soon-to-be-televised event, Obama stole the show with the help of Alessandro Michele's Gucci.
Alas, it's not a dress you can save all your pennies for in order to channel FLOTUS during the holiday season. The off-the-shoulder gown was actually a custom creation, made with a green and camellia floral silk crepe and belted with a pearl and crystal-embroidered broach, according to a press release. (The exposed collarbone put FLOTUS' fresh power bob on display.)
It's not the first time Obama has repped one of fashion's current favorite brands: She wore a belted, map-printed dress on Ellen earlier this year. Italian labels specifically have been responsible for some of FLOTUS' most standout fashion moments in 2016. (See: the Versace chain-mail gown she wore to her final State Dinner.)
Still, it's worth noting that this marks the first time Obama wears a non-American label to the Kennedy Center Honors — a choice that may or may not have something to do with the Italian referendum, according to The New York Times. (Matteo Renzi, the now-former prime minister of Italy, was famously a big supporter of the country's fashion industry, unlike many of his predecessors, the paper reports.)
Whether or not there were political intentions behind Obama's dress credit this weekend, one thing's for sure: It certainly makes for yet another memorable look she's trotted out during her final few weeks as FLOTUS.
