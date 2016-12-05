Story from Music

Lady Gaga Gave This To Every Victoria's Secret Angel Backstage

Michael Hafford
Lady Gaga continued her goodwill tour backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The Joanne singer performed during the show, but she's already making headlines for her generosity.

"She waited for each of us to come back after the show and gave us each a personal rose!" Aldridge told E! News.

That's how you win over a room. Or win a round of The Bachelor. Giving people roses is a good idea. Unless you're being weird about it. You get the point.

The whole thing seemed like a party. That's how it's designed. Here's Gaga and a chorus of Angels singing along to her hit "A Million Reasons." Her performance was reportedly a show-stopper.
And here she is, lounging backstage looking every bit the Angel herself.

When you’re basically an Angel. @ladygaga in hair & makeup rocking the new Dream Angels Wicked bra. #VSFashionShow

A photo posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on

Check out all the looks from the show here. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air Monday, December 5 at 10/9c on CBS.
