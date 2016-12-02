A new TV special is digging deep into Cory Monteith's 2013 death.
Us Magazine reports that REELZ will air Autopsy: The Last Hours of Cory Monteith on December 3. The show will examine the months leading up to the actor's death, including a meeting he reportedly had with Glee creator Ryan Murphy.
Murphy reportedly met with Monteith at Fox Studios on March 28, 2013 to discuss concerns about the star's substance abuse. Monteith died less than months later, on July 13, 2013, with heroin and alcohol in his system.
The meeting is reenacted in the Autopsy special, with actors playing Monteith and Murphy. According to commentators on the show, Glee showrunners were aware that Monteith was drinking heavily.
“It’s not only his drinking that Murphy is concerned about; it’s his suspicion that Cory is taking drugs,” a voiceover intones during the reenactment. “To Cory’s dismay, Murphy tells him he’s pulling him off the show, despite there being two episodes left to film.”
Understandably, this is all very hard to watch. If you choose to do so, you'll find the reenactment scene here. A trailer for the episode is below.
Us Magazine reports that REELZ will air Autopsy: The Last Hours of Cory Monteith on December 3. The show will examine the months leading up to the actor's death, including a meeting he reportedly had with Glee creator Ryan Murphy.
Murphy reportedly met with Monteith at Fox Studios on March 28, 2013 to discuss concerns about the star's substance abuse. Monteith died less than months later, on July 13, 2013, with heroin and alcohol in his system.
The meeting is reenacted in the Autopsy special, with actors playing Monteith and Murphy. According to commentators on the show, Glee showrunners were aware that Monteith was drinking heavily.
“It’s not only his drinking that Murphy is concerned about; it’s his suspicion that Cory is taking drugs,” a voiceover intones during the reenactment. “To Cory’s dismay, Murphy tells him he’s pulling him off the show, despite there being two episodes left to film.”
Understandably, this is all very hard to watch. If you choose to do so, you'll find the reenactment scene here. A trailer for the episode is below.
Advertisement