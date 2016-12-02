30 Sex Toys That Are Almost Too Pretty To Use

In the great, wide world of sex toys, looks aren't everything. In fact, looks should probably take a back seat to a sex toy's price, design, and, you know, how it actually makes you feel. That said, it never hurts to add something truly gorgeous to your toy box. After all, why do you think crystal dildos, glass butt plugs, and whimsical vibrators exist?
So we decided to round up some of our favorite sex toys that are just as fun to look at as they are to use. They range from bargain-priced plugs that happen to be made from beautiful stone to total luxury items, because we like to think that beauty is everywhere.
Click through to feast your eyes on 30 of the prettiest sex toys out there. Did we overlook your favorite? Let us know in the comments.
