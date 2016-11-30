When it comes to matters of love, Emily Gilmore knows what's up.
In her new book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between), Lauren Graham reveals that onscreen mom Kelly Bishop played a hand in her romance with Peter Krause. Graham and Krause, who played brother and sister on Parenthood, have been a couple since 2010.
Bishop, Graham shares, saw it all coming.
"From the start of the show Kelly [Bishop] named herself my TVM, or TV mom, by which she meant she was taking her character’s role seriously, beyond the pages or sets and out into the real world," the actress writes, according to Entertainment Weekly. "In a maternal, protective way, she found most of my boyfriends at the time lacking, and once told me I needed someone who was more my equal, like ‘that wonderful actor on Six Feet Under.’”
That would be Krause, who played Nate Fisher on the HBO series.
Clearly, Bishop knows her stuff. Can we hire her for a matchmaking consult?
