You Have To See Zosia Mamet's Alternative Wedding Dress On Vogue

Sometimes the shoe just fits. And if you're lucky enough, The Dress does, too. For Girls star Zosia Mamet, that dress came along after she tried about 40 others, but her dream gown finally made its way to the altar. The actress wore a sleek Givenchy gown to wed fiancé Evan Jonigkeit at the Cedar Lakes Estate in New York's Hudson River Valley, and we can't get over how amazingly alt-bridal the affair was. Let us explain.
Mamet opted out of your by-the-book nuptials and decided white just wasn't for her. In an interview with Vogue, Mamet told the magazine she simply didn't want to wear the traditional hue. And after her friends dragged her to the department store to suss out options, the feeling was instant. "It was the last one I tried on — the minute it went over my head, both my friends gasped. It definitely wasn’t the most epic in terms of the dress’s power on its own, but it fit me like a glove in every way, and I knew, without a doubt, that it was my dress." She proceeded to buy the deep V-neck gown, right off the rack.
If that isn't what taking matters into your own hands looks like, get this: She maintained her chill ahead of her big day by borrowing earrings from a friend and buying a pair of Brother Vellies flats to pair with the gown. Because who doesn't want to be comfortable at her own wedding?
But, any special touches aside, we can't help but be reminded by another bride who opted for a black wedding dress on her special day: fashion daredevil Sarah Jessica Parker, of course. Back in 1997, the actress wed Matthew Broderick in a black Morgane Le Fay dress because she was "too embarrassed to marry in white." She went on to regret it, alas.
But we're sure Mamet won't be regretting her Givenchy option anytime soon. After all, the only other iconic black Givenchy dress was worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, if you can remember. And what an LBD hall of famer that's shaping up to be. To hear more about the ceremony and see more of Mamet's chic getup, head over to Vogue and get your Pinterest boards out. It's definitely one for the book(mark)s.
Mamet opted out of your by-the-book nuptials and decided white just wasn't for her. In an interview with Vogue, Mamet told the magazine she simply didn't want to wear the traditional hue. And after her friends dragged her to the department store to suss out options, the feeling was instant. "It was the last one I tried on — the minute it went over my head, both my friends gasped. It definitely wasn’t the most epic in terms of the dress’s power on its own, but it fit me like a glove in every way, and I knew, without a doubt, that it was my dress." She proceeded to buy the deep V-neck gown, right off the rack.
If that isn't what taking matters into your own hands looks like, get this: She maintained her chill ahead of her big day by borrowing earrings from a friend and buying a pair of Brother Vellies flats to pair with the gown. Because who doesn't want to be comfortable at her own wedding?
But, any special touches aside, we can't help but be reminded by another bride who opted for a black wedding dress on her special day: fashion daredevil Sarah Jessica Parker, of course. Back in 1997, the actress wed Matthew Broderick in a black Morgane Le Fay dress because she was "too embarrassed to marry in white." She went on to regret it, alas.
But we're sure Mamet won't be regretting her Givenchy option anytime soon. After all, the only other iconic black Givenchy dress was worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, if you can remember. And what an LBD hall of famer that's shaping up to be. To hear more about the ceremony and see more of Mamet's chic getup, head over to Vogue and get your Pinterest boards out. It's definitely one for the book(mark)s.
Advertisement