You’ve Never Seen Nicole Kidman Or Lupita Nyong'o Like This

They also serve as a much-needed reminder that aging doesn’t mean becoming "lesser than" — something that Helen Mirren both advocates and embodies. Who among us can’t use some of that badass Dame confidence? Luckily, she shared the following advice with us at the press conference:



“My advice for young girls would be look at the Pirelli calendar. The reality is we live, we love, we continue, we contribute, and that’s the role of women. It’s incredibly challenging for young girls these days, and we must remind them that life goes on for a long time and you’ll be many things in that time.”



