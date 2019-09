You’ve Never Seen Nicole Kidman Or Lupita Nyong'o Like This

With this year’s edition, the photographs venture even further away from the calendar’s roots and instead celebrate the inherent beauty of women and their raw essences. Through the lens of photographer Peter Lindbergh, that means showing accomplished women of all ages (like Helen Mirren, Robin Wright, and Russian professor Anastasia Ignatova) like we’ve never seen them before: made-under and unretouched.Today, as Vogue reports, Lindbergh spoke at a press conference in Paris about his concept for the shoot, saying, “In a time when women are represented in the media, in every way else, as ambassadors of perfection and youth, I thought it was important to remind everyone that there is a different beauty, more real and truthful, and not manipulated by commercial or any other interests. Beauty that speaks about individuality, courage to be yourself, and your very own sensibility. That’s my definition of a woman today. That is the goal of the calendar, to show that woman and not the stretched and manipulated [woman often shown in the media].”