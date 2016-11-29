You’ve Never Seen Nicole Kidman Or Alicia Vikander Like This

The resulting photographs — which are shot in black-and-white and count Alicia Vikander, Léa Seydoux, Rooney Mara, Julianne Moore, Uma Thurman, and Charlotte Rampling as subjects — expose freckles, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and stray hairs. (You know, the kinds of things usually "fixed" with makeup, in-office treatments, and Photoshop.) Like the women on whom the lens focuses, the images are as beautiful as they are complex.



They also serve as a much-needed reminder that ageing doesn’t mean becoming "lesser than" — something that Helen Mirren both advocates and embodies. Who among us can’t use some of that badass Dame confidence? Luckily, she shared the following advice with us at the press conference:



“My advice for young girls would be look at the Pirelli calendar. The reality is we live, we love, we continue, we contribute, and that’s the role of women. It’s incredibly challenging for young girls these days, and we must remind them that life goes on for a long time and you’ll be many things in that time.”



