Black Friday seems to start earlier every year, but that doesn't mean shoppers are any less enthusiastic about finding great deals. Sometimes, they're a little too enthusiastic. That was the case with shoppers at Seattle Premium Outlets in Tulalip, Washington. Those who witnessed the event captured photos and videos of customers absolutely trashing the Nike store in search of discounted kicks and other gear.
Before you witness the carnage, here's what one nearby Nike outlet store looks like normally.
Folded clothes, neatly organized hangers, perfectly stacked boxes of shoes. In an instant, however, that can change.
Here's what went down at the Seattle Premium Outlets location.
And, because you know you want to see it, here's what that destruction looked like in action.
Our thoughts are with all the sales associates who had to clean up after the shoppers, and with anyone else who works during the crazy holiday season. Let's try to keep our primal shopping instincts in check, okay? With great discounts come great responsibility.
