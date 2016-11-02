If you're one of those people who feels like Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year, then hold on to your hat: Black Friday 2016 is already happening.
Well, for Amazon it is. The online shopping giant rolled out their "Countdown To Black Friday" promotion, which takes place in preparation of the main event. All in all, their seasonal promotion will last 52 days, ending on December 22, spanning close to two months.
Before you indulge in usual Black Friday antics like screaming and panicking and buying everything in sight, take a breath. This is just a warm-up, with no crazy deals hitting the store before Veterans Day, according to Mashable. The real savings will start happening during Black Friday Week, and then Cyber Monday Week, and then until we're too exhausted to even open the gifts we spent such a long time searching for.
To make this season easier, they've added some cool tricks. For instance, their app now allows you to take a photo of an object and use that to search for the same thing on Amazon's website. Then, once you've ordered all of your packages and are sorting through them at home, use the app to read the barcode and find out what's inside without having to tear open the boxes and ruin any potential wrapping opportunities.
It's truly the most wonderful time of the year.
